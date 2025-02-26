Begin typing your search...

    Five killed as car collides with TNSTC bus on Karur-Tiruchy NH

    The police rushed to spot and retrieved the bodies and sent them to Kulithalai GH.

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|26 Feb 2025 7:51 AM IST  ( Updated:2025-02-26 02:26:25  )
    Five killed as car collides with TNSTC bus on Karur-Tiruchy NH
    X

    Visual from the spot (Daily Thanthi)

    TIRUCHY: Five including two women died on the spot at Kulithalai in Karur-Tiruchy national highway after a TNSTC bus hit the car in which that were travelling in the wee hours of Wednesday.

    The police rushed to spot and retrieved the bodies and sent them to Kulithalai GH.

    The initial investigation found that the deceased were from Kuniyamuthur in Coimbatore and steps being initiated to contact their family members.

    road accidentTNSTCKarur
    DTNEXT Bureau

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X