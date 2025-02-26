Five killed as car collides with TNSTC bus on Karur-Tiruchy NH

TIRUCHY: Five including two women died on the spot at Kulithalai in Karur-Tiruchy national highway after a TNSTC bus hit the car in which that were travelling in the wee hours of Wednesday.

The police rushed to spot and retrieved the bodies and sent them to Kulithalai GH.

The initial investigation found that the deceased were from Kuniyamuthur in Coimbatore and steps being initiated to contact their family members.