Five injured as jeep rams behind TNSTC bus in Nilgiris

COIMBATORE: Five persons suffered critical injuries after a jeep they were travelling in rammed behind a Gudalur-bound TNSTC bus at Pandalur in the Nilgiris on Thursday.

The bus was coming from Sulthan Bathery in Kerala when the jeep rammed into it near Koovacholai in Nellakottai on the ghat road stretch.

Occupants of the jeep - Vijayan (55), Raju (28), Arumugam (70), Shaji (39) who drove the vehicle and one more person - suffered severe injuries and were admitted to the Primary Health Centre in Nellakottai.

They were then taken to Gudalur Government Hospital for further treatment. The mishap led to traffic disruption on the busy Gudalur Road. The Nellakottai police have registered a case, and further inquiries are under way.