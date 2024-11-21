Five held for murder of auto driver in Tiruchy

TIRUCHY: Tiruchy police arrested five persons on Thursday in connection with a murder of an auto driver, who was a habitual drunkard.

The arrested included the auto driver’s wife and mother. Guna alias Gunasekaran (34), an auto driver from Sanjeevi Nagar in Tiruchy under the influence of alcohol used to quarrel with his wife Sulochana and mother Kamatchi regularly.

On Wednesday, he repeated the same act before going to sleep. Meanwhile, his wife and mother contacted their relatives Vickey alias Lithinya Sri (20) and Gupendran alias Niyuba (20) both transwomen and Vijayakumar (48), who assaulted the sleeping man until death.

Subsequently, he was hanged and the police informed. However, the post-mortem revealed that he was murdered.

Further investigations are on.