Five govt medical colleges in TN receive NABH award

CHENNAI: Five Government Medical College hospitals in Tamil Nadu have been awarded the National Accreditation Board of Hospitals (NABH) award by the Union government, said a press release issued by the health department.

Health Minister Ma Subramanian felicitated the principals of the five colleges – Omandurar in Chennai, Tiruvannamalai GH, Theni GH, Kanniyakumari GH and Tiruvallur GH, who received the certificate on Wednesday.

An ambulance worth Rs 15 lakh was handed over to the Health Minister. It was contributed by Indian Bank from its CSR fund for Omandurar GH.

In Tamil Nadu, there are 36 government medical college hospitals. This certification was achieved by the hospitals on 10 criteria such as access, assessment and continuity of care. taking good care of patients, management of medication, improving the quality of medical treatment for the patient (patients’ rights and education), hospital infection control, improving patient safety and quality improvement, facilities management and safety, information management system, responsibilities of management and human resource management.

The Director of Medical Education and Research Dr Theranirajan, principals, directors and superintendents of the medical colleges were present during the event.