Five engineering students killed in car-container truck collision on Chennai-Tirupati highway

CHENNAI: Five college students were killed and two others survived with injuries after the car they were travelling in collided head on with a container truck on Sunday night, near Ramanjeri in neighboring Tiruvallur district, about 65 km from Chennai.

They were third year engineering students of a private college in Chennai and were on their way to Ongole, police said, based on statements from the two survivors.

The deceased were identified as Nitish Verma (20), Chetan (24), Yugesh (20), Nithish (20), and Rammohan Reddy (20). Two of their friends, Chaitanya (20) and Vishnu (20) survived the crash and are under treatment at a hospital.

They were travelling along the Chennai-Tirupati National Highway when their MUV collided head on with a Rajasthan-registered container truck and got crushed in the impact.

Passersby who witnessed the accident rushed to their aid but as the car was completely mangled, the occupants could not be taken out of it.

Tiruvallur Superintendent of Police R Srinivasa Perumal and other police personnel rushed to the scene along with paramedics.

As the front and right side of the car was destroyed in the accident, the police had to use crowbars to break open the frames of the car and pull out the injured occupants.

They were rushed to the Thiruvallur Government Hospital. Only two of the seven survived.

Traffic was affected in the stretch for over an hour after the accident.

K K Chatram Police have registered a case and are investigating.