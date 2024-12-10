Begin typing your search...

    AuthorOnline DeskOnline Desk|10 Dec 2024 8:52 AM IST
    Five districts in Tamil Nadu likely to receive rain till 10 am today: Weather dept
    CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) issued a forecast stating that as many as 5 districts in Tamil Nadu are likely to receive rainfall till 10 am on Tuesday.

    The districts include Thanjavur, Pudukkottai, Thiruvarur, Nagapattinam, and Mayiladuthurai, said an RMC report.

    A low-pressure area has formed over the South-East Bay of Bengal and Indian Ocean a few days ago.

    Online Desk

