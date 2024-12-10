Five districts in Tamil Nadu likely to receive rain till 10 am today: Weather dept

CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) issued a forecast stating that as many as 5 districts in Tamil Nadu are likely to receive rainfall till 10 am on Tuesday.

The districts include Thanjavur, Pudukkottai, Thiruvarur, Nagapattinam, and Mayiladuthurai, said an RMC report.

A low-pressure area has formed over the South-East Bay of Bengal and Indian Ocean a few days ago.