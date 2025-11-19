Fishing continues off Thoothukudi despite restrictions

MADURAI: Despite a warning issued by the Fisheries Department restricting fishermen from fishing at sea due to rough weather predicted by the IMD, fishing continues off Thoothukudi.

Fumed over the restriction, RJ Bosco, secretary of Thoothukudi Mechanised Boat Owners Association, on Tuesday said as per instructions by the Fisheries Department, fishing was suspended on Thursday, Friday and Saturday last week, citing weather conditions.

But the country crafts' fishermen were being engaged in their routine at sea, and he wondered whether the restriction did not apply to them. While the mechanised boats fishermen off Thoothukudi fishing harbour were adhering to rules and regulations imposed by the government, ensuring responsible fishing from 5 am to 9 pm, in a time bound manner every day, country boats aboard fishermen that set sail to seas off Threspuram, Inigo Nagar and Tharuvaikulam-coastal hamlets in Thoothukudi remain in deep sea for days together and even beyond a month for fishing.





When the issue concerning the country crafts' fishermen violating the restriction was brought to the attention of the Fisheries Department, the mechanised boat owners and fishermen were told that action would be initiated against them.

Finally, the mechanised boat fishermen, who suspended three days of fishing last week, did not want to wait and resumed fishing on Monday and Tuesday as well in two shifts, including 120 boats every other day, braving any eventuality, Bosco said, adding that “We can’t afford to lose our livelihoods. Usually, at times of rainfall, fishing is done, but we restrict ourselves only when a cyclone hits”.

Official sources said that as a wind velocity of 45-60 kmph is forecasted, both the mechanised boats and country craft fishermen were asked to be cautious and advised not to venture into the sea. Ninety mechanised boats from the fishing harbour ventured into the sea on Tuesday, and the officials are taking stock of the country boats that sailed in violation for necessary action.

However, fish catch is not adequate to meet the expenditure, and moreover market price of seafood is not enterprising, M Tharmapichai, a mechanised boat fisherman, said. With the advent of Karthigai, the Tamil month of the calendar year, many people tend to avoid eating fish and other non-vegetarian food. A similar trend would continue in the next month of Margali also. Sensing the situation, not all boats among the fleet were engaged at sea, he said.