Fishing ban ends, Kanniyakumari boats return with Rs 5 crore worth catch

CHENNAI: With the two-month-long fishing ban off the Kanniyakumari coast ending on Sunday, several boats returned to the sea early on Monday and, much to the joy of the fishermen, came back with a huge haul worth Rs 5 crore.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, with the ban ending at midnight on June 14, fishermen refueled their boats, stocked ice in refrigerated storage to preserve the catch, and prepared to return to sea. At 5 am on June 16, after 62 days, the mechanized boats finally set sail, with nearly 307 boats leaving the harbour.

The boats returned to shore by 9 pm with a massive catch weighing at least four tonnes, including high-value fish such as kingfish, pomfret, shrimps, prawns, and more.

Many traders from nearby districts and other states flocked to the harbour to bid for the fresh catch.The months of April and May each year are considered the breeding season for fish in the deep sea off the Kanyakumari coast.

To prevent the depletion of fish stocks, a 61-day fishing ban is imposed annually from April 15 to June 14, stretching from the coast of Kanniyakumari to Tiruvallur district.

The primary aim of the ban is to prohibit mechanized fishing boats from operating in the deep sea during this critical breeding period. The ban came into effect on April 15 this year, after which over 350 mechanized boats from the Chinnamuttam fishing harbour remained anchored near the shore.

During this period, fishermen focused on repairing their boats, mending their nets, and repainting them.