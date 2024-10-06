Fishermen relying on tuna longliner vessels off Ramanathapuram coast in dire straits

MADURAI: Some fishermen, who rely on tuna longliner vessels off Ramanathapuram coast, are in dire straits as they are struggling to earn a living and seek help to rebuild their livelihoods.

When the Centrally sponsored ‘Blue Revolution’ scheme was rolled out in 2018 to replace trawlers to encourage deep sea fishing, the like-minded fishers were told that they would get an attractive price of Rs1,000 a kilogram of tuna.

But much to agony, its price has nosedived from the high to Rs.60 a kilo now. The scheme had a disappointing start as it set off a cascading effect and beneficiaries like him are finding it difficult to repay loans, R Sahayam from Thangachimadam told DT Next on Saturday.

Sahayam said he is reeling under an extremely challenging environment with no source of obvious income, but in the meantime, the chaos remains deeply disturbing since three notices had been issued from the bank urging him immediately to repay pending loans.

He could hardly afford expenses primarily on diesel. Despite borrowing operating costs, the tuna longliner vessels had to sail a long distance for three days covering about 400 nautical miles to Kerala to go deep sea fishing.

Moreover, he had to unavoidably incur expenses of Rs 25,000 on a fishing permit off the Kerala coast. Despite all these expenses, it tends not to be a promising source of income. Hence, he sought a loan waiver.

Adding to the woes, he said two years after the launch of the scheme, fishing nets were worn out.

A Anandan, another beneficiary from Thangachimadam said earlier at the launch of the scheme, priority was accorded to the Tamil Nadu fishermen held in detention by the Sri Lankan Navy.

As a beneficiary, he was asked to contribute Rs 8 lakh and Rs 40 lakh as a major contribution from the Central government, Rs16 lakh from the State government, and Rs16 lakh as a bank loan.

However, since he could not repay the loan, he has been listed as a loan defaulter. As he could not afford his children’s education in private school, they were admitted to government school this year.

Further, he said a couple of tuna longliner vessels were stuck in a rocky sea surface off Thangachimadam and, hence sought groynes to protect the property at times of strong winds.