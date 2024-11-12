Fisherfolk protest at Pamban bridge over arrests, threaten to block rail service relaunch

MADURAI: Fishermen upset over a spate of mid-sea arrests by the Sri Lankan Navy have taken the prestigious Pamban bridge as an icon for registering their protests, with hundreds blocking the road bridge on November 12 over the arrest of 23 fishermen on November 9.

Severely hit by the island nation’s frequent arrests and seizure of boats, fisher folks said they have decided to turn up the heat on authorities and issued a threat to block the Pamban forklift bridge next, up for relaunch to resume rail services if their plight is not taken care of.

Fishermen said they would block the relaunch of the rail project across the sea bridge if apathy over their concerns continues.

It was a big turn-up on Tuesday when not just members of the fishermen's association but also women and children landed at the entrance of the Pamban road bridge and blocked the movement of vehicles. Protestors condemned the arrests and sought immediate of those languishing in Sri Lankan prisons.

Traditional Indian Fishermen Welfare Association president VP Sesuraja who led the agitation said that around 215 boats have been seized by Lanka since 2018 and said that 150 fishers still remain jailed in the neighbouring country. He called for a permanent solution to the wrecking issue and demanded the intervention of all Tamil Nadu MPs. He requested the State government to bring a special resolution in the Assembly on how fishermen have been suffering for almost 40 years now.

Sesuraja slammed the central government saying they are not concerned about the welfare of TN fishermen, who contribute to the country's foreign exchange earnings through seafood exports. He alleged that jailed TN fishermen are subjected to inhumane treatment in Lanka. Some are tonsured and some others are made to clean toilets, he said.

A fisherman from Thangachimadam R Sagayam said if the Centre and state don’t offer an end to the tragic saga, then the fishermen would stage rail roko during the inaugural ceremony of the newly built Pamban sea bridge.

Superintendent of Police G Chandeesh and Revenue officials assured the agitating fishermen that the government would take action for the release of the arrested. Based on the assurance, the crowd dispersed later on.