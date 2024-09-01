Fish waste in Cauvery causing foul smell in drinking water, allege Tiruchy locals

CHENNAI: Tiruchy residents have expressed concerns about the alleged dumping of fish waste into the Cauvery River. This has led to water contamination, they complained, according to Thanthi TV.

The fish vendors operating makeshift stalls near a mango market in Tiruchy have been accused of cleaning fish and disposing of the waste directly into the Cauvery River.

This practice has led to a foul smell in the city's drinking water supply, the residents alleged.