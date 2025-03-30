Fish vendor held for smuggling Puducherry liquor, hiding them in fish storage boxes

CHENNAI: The Enforcement Bureau-CID of Tamil Nadu Police on Saturday arrested a fish vendor who smuggled IMFL (Indian manufactured foreign liquor) from Puducherry and sold them from a two wheeler workshop near his house in Nagapattinam.

The Trichy team had intercepted a mini van during vehicle checks at the Mukkoor roundabout in Nagapattinam and found 493 bottles of (141.410 litres) Pondy IMFL. "The offender, a fish vendor, had concealed liquor bottles beneath fish in storage boxes to evade detection," an official release stated.

The interrogation conducted so far revealed that he owns a fish shop and sells Pondy liquor from a two-wheeler workshop near his house in Sellampatti. A total of 163 Pondy bottles were seized from the shop, and he was arrested and remanded.

The public is encouraged to report any information regarding illicit liquor by calling the toll-free number 10581 or the CUG number 9498410581. All information will be treated with strict confidentiality, EB-CID said.