First week break: Over 44,000 benefited from Nalam Kaakkum Stalin, says Health Minister Subramanian

CHENNAI: Minister for Health and Family Welfare Ma Subramanian on Saturday said that 44,418 people across the state availed medical benefits in the first week of the Nalam Kaakkum Stalin scheme.

Launched by Chief Minister MK Stalin on August 2 in Mylapore, the initiative aims to conduct comprehensive health check-ups and provide immediate medical services. Camps were initially held in 38 locations across 38 districts. In its second week, camps are being conducted in 36 districts, excluding Chennai and The Nilgiris.

The scheme will be implemented in 1,256 locations over six months, covering all 388 Taluks in Tamil Nadu. Camps will be organised in three taluks per district, in addition to 15 locations in the Greater Chennai Corporation, four each in five corporations with populations above 10 lakh, and three each in 19 smaller corporations, Subramanian told reporters.

The Minister, after inspecting a camp at the Government Adi Dravidar Welfare High School in Kilambakkam, Chengalpattu, said that as of Saturday afternoon, 35,576 people had benefited from the ongoing second-week camps, which run from 9 am to 4 pm.

Beneficiaries receive a medical report file for future reference, along with on-the-spot consultations and treatment where required.