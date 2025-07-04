First round of counselling on July 14 for over 39K engineering aspirants

CHENNAI: With the All India Council Technical Education (AICTE) yet to approve the Tamil Nadu Engineering Admission (TNEA) counselling schedule, 39,145 students from general category, who secured cut-off marks between 200 and 179, were called to participate in the first round of counselling on July 14.

As only 10 days are left for counselling, the Directorate of Technical Education (DOTE) is awaiting AICTE clearance. A senior official from the Higher Education Department said that the authorities at the higher level had already communicated with AICTE.

“Many states have not submitted their academic schedule for technical education to AICTE. We’ll get the AICTE approval by next week. Last year, the approval had come earlier,” he pointed out.

This year, there will be three rounds of counselling, just like last year. “In round one, students from general category with rank 1 to 39,145 in the merit list can file their choice from July 14-16,” stated the official. “Tentative allotment from this round will be released on July 17. After confirmation of the allotment from students, the final provisional list will be released on July 19.”

Similarly, in round two counselling, students with rank from 39,146 to 1,37,710 in the merit list can file their choice from July 26-28. “Tentative allotment for students from this round will be released on July 29. After confirmation from students, the final provisional list will be released on July 31,” he said.

In round three counselling students with rank from 1,37,711 to 2,39,299 in the merit list can file their choice from August 7-9. “Tentative allotment for students from this round will be released on August 10. After confirmation from students, the final provisional list will be released on August 12,” said the official.