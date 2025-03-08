First protest on field by TVK in Thanjavur after Vijay’s call for activism

TIRUCHY: Thanjavur unit of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) registered the party’s first protest for a public cause on Friday, following the party president Vijay’s advice to raise issues affecting people.

During his recent interaction Vijay asked party cadre to fight for rights of people in their areas after carefully studying long-pending demands in each Assembly segment. Accordingly, the Thanjavur unit TVK on Friday organised a protest in front of the head post office under the leadership of district secretary Vijay Saravanan.

The protesting members not only raised local issues but also condemned the Union government for imposing a three-language policy on Tamil Nadu. They also condemned the State government for being slack on curbing sexual abuse incidents. They demanded the removal of the Tasmac outlets functioning near the new bus stand, Tholkappiar Square bus stop, Kollupettai street, Kamaraj Statue Junction, North Street and Gandhiji Road as they pose inconvenience to the public. They also demanded basic amenities across Thanjavur district.

“We are in protest mode in all the 234 Assembly constituencies. Our leader asked us to study each constituency and fight for the rights of the people. We are asked to concentrate more on local issues rather than State-level or national-level issues as our leader is more concerned about the people at the grassroots,” Saravanan said.