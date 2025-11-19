First-ever organ retrieval from brain dead done at Sivaganga hospital

MADURAI: The family of a brain-dead patient donated his organs in a noble gesture. A 54-year-old male patient, Muthu from V Puthukulam, was admitted to Sivaganga Medical College Hospital with severe head injuries following an accident. He was treated by a dedicated team of specialists, but the patient did not recover and was certified brain dead.

On Tuesday, the organ retrieval team successfully harvested liver, kidneys, corneas and skin from the donor. The organs were allocated for transplantation in Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH), Madurai, Government KMC, Tiruchy, Government Sivaganga Medical College Hospital and a couple of private hospitals in Madurai and Tiruchy.

The family’s compassionate decision has given new life and hope to multiple patients suffering from end-stage organ failure. The hospital administration expressed its gratitude to the donor’s family for the generous act.

Dean, Medical Superintendent, professors of all departments, Resident Medical Officers, nursing superintendent, nurses, administrative staff and students paid their respects and honoured the organ donor for his life-saving contribution.