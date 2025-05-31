First crop show in Coonoor gives glimpse into rural life

COIMBATORE: The three-day hill crop show, which is being conducted for the first time as the concluding event of the summer festival season, commenced at the Kattery Park in Coonoor in the Nilgiris on Friday.

This show was inaugurated by district collector Lakshmi Bhavya Tanneeru. In a major highlight, the scenic rural setting was brought to life with models of a hut, a farmer climbing up a palmyra tree, and goats and hens around – all made of cocoa, coffee, almond, tender coconut, palmyra, and cashew.

The visitors took selfies and photos in front of the hut made entirely with palmyra, tender coconut, and cocoa. “It was meant to highlight the culture and tradition of Tamils,” said an official of the horticulture department.

In addition to these exhibits, over two lakh plants planted for the summer season are now in full bloom in varied hues, presenting a visual treat to visitors. “It was a delight to see the decorations and exhibits. As rains eased, we decided to wind up our vacation with a visit to the park,” said R Subash, a tourist from Salem, who came with his family.

People who turned up for the crop show also visited the nearby Runnymede railway station, which offers beautiful views of the sprawling mountains and Shola forests.

The summer festival commenced with a vegetable show in Kotagiri, a spice show in Gudalur, a rose show, a flower show in Ooty, and a fruit show in Sims Park in Coonoor.