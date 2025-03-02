First 660 MW unit of Udangudi Supercritical thermal power plant to commence generation by end of May: TNEB CMD Radhakrishnan

CHENNAI: In a move to ensure continuous electricity supply, TNEB Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) Dr J Radhakrishnan on Saturday inspected the ongoing 2X660 MW Udangudi SuperCritical Thermal Project in Thoothukudi district to assess its progress and strategise its timely completion. The work on the first 660 MW unit is expected to be completed by May end to commence generation.

The visit, of the high-level team led by TNEB CMD, focused on reviewing the construction milestones, addressing workforce shortages, and ensuring the project's smooth execution.

The Udangudi project is being developed in three phases at an estimated cost of Rs 13,077 crore. In the first phase, 2 X 660 MW power generation units are being installed.

The 2x660 MW supercritical power plant has made significant strides in construction even though a shortage of skilled manpower remains a challenge. Dr Radhakrishnan stressed the need for enhanced coordination among stakeholders to accelerate completion while maintaining safety and quality standards.

“One of the most remarkable features of the Udangudi Power Project is its 8 km-long captive coal jetty, among the longest in India. This jetty is equipped with a pipe conveyor system, enabling seamless coal transportation from the sea to the power plant, ensuring efficient and uninterrupted fuel supply,” the release said.

During the inspection, officials from ITD Cementation, BHEL, Tata Consultancy, and the Electricity Board project team briefed Dr Radhakrishnan on the ongoing efforts to overcome construction challenges. The discussion focused on expediting the commissioning process while tackling logistical and workforce-related constraints.

The stakeholders provided crucial insights into the project's current status and shared their strategies to fast-track its execution, the release said.

Once commissioned, the Udangudi Power Project will be a vital addition to Tamil Nadu’s power generation infrastructure, enhancing energy security and supporting the state’s growing industrial and domestic electricity demands. The Tamil Nadu Power Generation Corporation Ltd (TNPGCL) is ensuring that the plant's first unit is operational within the stipulated timeline, reinforcing the state's commitment to a stable and efficient power supply.