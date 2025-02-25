Begin typing your search...

    Firecracker unit owner arrested after explosion kills three women in Dharmapuri

    Chinnadurai, the owner of the unit is been arrested by Kambainallur police and is being questioned regarding the blast

    25 Feb 2025
    Visuals from the spot (Thanthi TV)

    CHENNAI: Police arrested firecracker unit owner in connection with the explosion near Dharmapuri that killed three women.

    According to Thanthi TV, Chinnadurai, the owner of the unit is been arrested by Kambainallur police and is being questioned regarding the blast.

    In the powerful blast that occurred around 2.15 pm on Monday, three women, Thirumala (36), Thirumanju (35), Senbagam (35) all hailing from Kambainallur were killed on the spot.

    CM Stalin announced an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh each to the families of the deceased from the Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund (CMPRF).

