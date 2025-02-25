Firecracker unit owner arrested after explosion kills three women in Dharmapuri

CHENNAI: Police arrested firecracker unit owner in connection with the explosion near Dharmapuri that killed three women.

According to Thanthi TV, Chinnadurai, the owner of the unit is been arrested by Kambainallur police and is being questioned regarding the blast.

In the powerful blast that occurred around 2.15 pm on Monday, three women, Thirumala (36), Thirumanju (35), Senbagam (35) all hailing from Kambainallur were killed on the spot.

CM Stalin announced an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh each to the families of the deceased from the Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund (CMPRF).