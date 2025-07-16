Fire near Acharapakkam impacts train services, including Cholan Express carrying CM

CHENNAI: A bush close to the railway tracks in Acharapakkam caught fire, leading to the temporary halt of trains, including the city-bound Cholan Express carrying Chief Minister MK Stalin, on Wednesday.

After participating in multiple events across Cuddalore, Chidambaram and Mayiladuthurai, the Chief Minister was bound for the city on Wednesday in a special luxury coach attached to the Cholan Express departing from Mayiladuthurai.

On Wednesday evening, unidentified persons had allegedly set dry bushes around a lake afire close to the railway tracks in Acharapakkam. The fire spread quickly, and thick smoke engulfed the entire area, including the railway tracks. With visibility impacted due to the smoke, train services were halted for safety.

At around 4.30 pm, the Cholan Express carrying the Chief Minister was stopped near Kadamalaiputhur village, just before reaching Acharapakkam. Another train, the Chendur Express from Chennai to Tiruchendur, was also stopped at Madurantakam station.

Firefighters from Madurantakam and Melmaruvathur rushed to the spot and doused the fire. The situation was brought under control by 5.30 pm. As the smoke receded, Cholan Express resumed its journey to Chennai. The Railway police and the Acharapakkam police are investigating whether it was an accidental fire or a planned act.