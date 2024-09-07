Begin typing your search...
Fire breaks out in Tiruchy - Karaikal passenger train, no casualties reported
The incident occurred when passengers were boarding the train.
CHENNAI: A passenger train traveling from Tiruchirappalli junction To Karaikal via Thanjavur and Tiruvarur caught fire at the Tiruverumbur railway station around 9 am on Saturday.
The incident occurred when passengers were boarding the train.
According to Thanthi TV reports, smoke was seen coming from the engine area.
The driver promptly evacuated all passengers, preventing a major mishap.
Following the incident, passengers were accommodated on a special Velankanni train to continue their journey.
The fire caused significant commotion in the area and railway police are investigating the cause of the accident.
Next Story