Fire breaks out in Tiruchy - Karaikal passenger train, no casualties reported

CHENNAI: A passenger train traveling from Tiruchirappalli junction To Karaikal via Thanjavur and Tiruvarur caught fire at the Tiruverumbur railway station around 9 am on Saturday.

The incident occurred when passengers were boarding the train.

According to Thanthi TV reports, smoke was seen coming from the engine area.

The driver promptly evacuated all passengers, preventing a major mishap.

Following the incident, passengers were accommodated on a special Velankanni train to continue their journey.

The fire caused significant commotion in the area and railway police are investigating the cause of the accident.