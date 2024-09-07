Begin typing your search...

    Fire breaks out in Tiruchy - Karaikal passenger train, no casualties reported

    The incident occurred when passengers were boarding the train.

    ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|7 Sep 2024 6:35 AM GMT
    Fire breaks out in Tiruchy - Karaikal passenger train, no casualties reported
    X

    Visual from the spot (Photo: Thanthi TV)

    CHENNAI: A passenger train traveling from Tiruchirappalli junction To Karaikal via Thanjavur and Tiruvarur caught fire at the Tiruverumbur railway station around 9 am on Saturday.

    The incident occurred when passengers were boarding the train.

    According to Thanthi TV reports, smoke was seen coming from the engine area.

    The driver promptly evacuated all passengers, preventing a major mishap.

    Following the incident, passengers were accommodated on a special Velankanni train to continue their journey.

    The fire caused significant commotion in the area and railway police are investigating the cause of the accident.

    Trichy-Karaikal train fireengine firetrain fire incidentThiruverumbur railway stationpassenger evacuationtrain
    Online Desk

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X
      sidekick