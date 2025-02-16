Fire breaks out in tea shop in Tiruchengode; electricity, gas leak suspected

NAMAKKAL: A fire broke out in a closed tea shop here on Sunday triggering an explosion and under the impact, the shutter was smashed and utensils and other items stored inside were thrown away outside, police said.

The fire erupted early in the morning and fire tenders were rushed immediately to the shop in Tiruchengode and the blaze was doused, they said.

The explosion inside the outlet is suspected to be due to "electricity leakage" in the refrigerator and "cooking gas leak" from the tube connected to the LPG cylinder, Namakkal district police said, citing an on-the-spot assessment by the forensic team.