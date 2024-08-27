Begin typing your search...
Fire breaks out at Tirupur textile unit, materials turned to ashes; none hurt
The fire department battled for over an hour to put out the blaze.
CHENNAI: A fire broke out at a textile unit at Andipalayam in Tirupur, early on Monday morning, destroying a large quantity of materials.
The cause of the fire is under investigation, though cops suspect a short circuit.
Fortunately, there were no workers were there at the time of the incident and no injuries were reported.
