Begin typing your search...

    Fire breaks out at Tirupur textile unit, materials turned to ashes; none hurt

    The fire department battled for over an hour to put out the blaze.

    ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|27 Aug 2024 2:37 AM GMT
    Fire breaks out at Tirupur textile unit, materials turned to ashes; none hurt
    X

    CHENNAI: A fire broke out at a textile unit at Andipalayam in Tirupur, early on Monday morning, destroying a large quantity of materials.

    The fire department battled for over an hour to put out the blaze.

    The cause of the fire is under investigation, though cops suspect a short circuit.

    Fortunately, there were no workers were there at the time of the incident and no injuries were reported.

    Tamil NaduTirupur textile unitAndipalayamfire department
    DTNEXT Bureau

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X
      sidekick