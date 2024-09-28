Fire breaks out at Tata Factory near Hosur

Begin typing your search...

    ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|28 Sept 2024 3:04 AM GMT
    Visual from the spot (Thanthi TV)

    CHENNAI: A massive fire broke out on Saturday at the Tata factory near Hosur, causing extensive damage as numerous materials were destroyed in the blaze, as reported by Thanthi TV.

    Further details awaited

    Tata factory fireHosur fire incidentTata factory
