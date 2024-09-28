Begin typing your search...
Fire breaks out at Tata Factory near Hosur
Firefighters are working intensively to bring the fire under control, with two trucks deployed to extinguish the flames.
CHENNAI: A massive fire broke out on Saturday at the Tata factory near Hosur, causing extensive damage as numerous materials were destroyed in the blaze, as reported by Thanthi TV.
Further details awaited
