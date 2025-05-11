Fire breaks out at NLC power plant, firefighters struggle to douse blaze

CHENNAI: A fire accident was reported in Unit II of NLC (NLC) thermal power plant in Tamil Nadu's Neyveli in the early hours of Sunday.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, a fire broke out due to an electrical leakage in transformer. The incident caused heavy smoke to engulf the area and damaged property worth several crore.

Upon receiving information, fire and rescue personnel rushed to the spot and have been working for several hours to bring the blaze under control.