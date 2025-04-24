Fire breaks out at maternity ward of Thanjavur government hospital

THANJAVUR: A fire broke out in the maternity ward area of the Government Raja Mirasudar Hospital, leading to the immediate evacuation of nearly 100 people, including pregnant women and children.

Upon information, firefighters rushed to the ward on the first floor of the hospital and rescued the patients. Nearly 100 of them were safely transferred to other buildings while power supply was cut off to the area, according to a Daily Thanthi report.

After sustained efforts, the fire was brought under control and power was later restored.

Thanjavur District Collector B Priyanka Pankajam inspected the site and said that the fire occurred due to a problem in the AC.

She also confirmed that no one was injured in the incident.