Fire breaks out at export company warehouse in Thoothukudi; no casualties reported

THOOTHUKUDI: A fire broke out at a private export company's warehouse in Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu, the fire department informed on Saturday.

According to officials, the fire had broken out at 10:30 PM on Friday, and the officials reached the spot and doused the fire within 5 minutes.

Around 20 firefighters were deployed in the area to control the blaze.

Further information on the possible casualties or injuries, if any, is awaited.