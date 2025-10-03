Fire at incense stick factory in Tiruvallur brought under control after 15 hours

CHENNAI: A fire that broke out at a private incense stick factory in Ernakuppam village, Tiruvallur district, was brought under control after 15 hours on Friday morning. No casualties were reported.

According to Daily Thanthi, the factory, spread across two acres in Vadamadurai panchayat, had been closed for two days for Ayudha Puja and Vijayadashami, with only guards and a few staff present. Around 3 pm on Thursday, thick smoke was seen from one section of the premises.

Guards alerted the factory manager, Periyapalayam police and fire services. Firefighters from Gummidipoondi, Ponneri, Avadi, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, and other stations rushed to the spot. Despite continuous efforts, the blaze spread, creating a dense cloud of smoke that affected nearby villages including Vengal, Malliankuppam, Alapakkam, Periyapalayam, Enambakkam, and Malandur.

The fire was contained by 6 am on Friday. Fire service personnel continued cooling operations inside warehouses where large quantities of cardboard boxes were stored.

Police have launched an investigation to determine the cause of the fire, looking into the possibility of an electrical fault or negligence during festive preparations.

Goods worth several lakh rupees are believed to have been damaged, but officials said the exact value will be known only after a full assessment.