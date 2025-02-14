Finish underground line work before summer, Tangedco CMD J Radhakrishnan tells officials

CHENNAI: J Radhakrishnan, CMD-Tangedco and the chairman of Tantransco, instructed department officials to expedite the ongoing underground power line laying works between Ottiyambakkam and Guindy.

The senior officer, who assumed the post after a major IAS reshuffle recently, inspected the works at Medavakkam junction on Thursday.

“The underground cable works (started in 2023) are taken up for 32.09 km at a cost of Rs 718 crore. The works cover Ottiyambakkam, Perumbakkam, Medavakkam, Pallikaranai, Velachery, Adambakkam, Alandur and Guindy. Around 90% of the work is completed,” he said.

He also told officials to complete works before the summer and link the line with 400kV substations in Guindy and Taramani. “The project will improve the dependability of power supply. Also, uninterrupted power supply will be provided to government buildings, industries, IT firms, educational institutions, Metro Rail and commercial establishments,” he added.