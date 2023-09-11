Fine with 'Bharath':PMK

COIMBATORE: PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss on Sunday said there is nothing wrong in changing the name of India to Bharat.

Addressing reporters in Dharmapuri, the PMK leader said the names of both India and Bharat have found a place in the Indian Constitution. “Therefore, there is nothing wrong in using the name of Bharat in place of India,” he said. On one nation, one election, Anbumani suggested that similar to the Lok Sabha polls, simultaneous polls for Assemblies could be conducted for all states across the nation in 2026.

He also took a dig at Chief Minister MK Stalin for failing to fulfill the Hogenakkal surplus water scheme to overcome water woes of Dharmapuri district. On the Cauvery row, Stalin should meet his Karnataka counterpart to explain the existing scenario and insist on opening dams for providing required water for Tamil Nadu.

The PMK will soon announce its stand on alliance for the Lok Sabha polls, he added.