Find way to control pollution caused by fish in temple ponds: NGT to TN govt

CHENNAI: The southern bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has instructed the state government to find a solution to utilise overgrown fish in temple ponds as they could pollute the water once they perish.

While hearing a suo motu case about an incident in which a large number of fish died in the temple tank of Kapaleeshwarar temple in Mylapore in November 2023, the bench comprising judicial member Justice Pushpa Sathyanarayana and expert member Satyagopal Korlapati asked the Hindu Religious & Charitable Endowments department about whether fishing rights are being provided in temple ponds.

The bench observed that the fish may grow and die, which will cause pollution again. On the other hand, the department submitted that some of the devotees are against issuing fishing rights due to the ‘holiness’ of the temple ponds. Also, the department pointed out that some of the fish in temple ponds are not edible.

During the hearing, Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) informed the Bench that oil from runoff water entering the ponds and the lighting of floating oil lamps are the sources of pollution in temple ponds.

Following the submission, the bench directed the authorities to prevent devotees from entering the pond and lighting floating oil lamps.

On the other hand, the HR&CE department has prepared a standard operating procedure to maintain the temple ponds, while the fisheries department has prepared a similar procedure to maintain the fish in such ponds.

During one of the earlier hearings, the NGT was informed that a fish kill occurred in November, coinciding with the Karthigai Deepam festival, and the reason for the fish death was the confluence of oil washed out from the steps of the pond during the festival.