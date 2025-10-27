Financier run over and killed by business associate over land dispute near Tirupur

CHENNAI: In a shocking incident, a 41-year-old financier was killed after he was run over by a car on Saturday near Vellakovil following a business dispute with one of his associates.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, the victim Eswaramoorthy, a resident of Varakalipalayam in Tirupur ran a finance company in Bangalore. He also partnered with his relative Rajkumar and ran a real estate business. Recently, the duo had a disagreement over a land deal.

Eswaramoorthy who had visited Vellakovil to celebrate Diwali with his family was getting ready to leave to Bangalore on Saturday. Following this, he along with his father Krishnamurthy was on his way to the bus stop on a scooter. When the duo neared Valliarachal junction, a car suddenly ambushed them and knocked them over.

Eswaramoorthy and his father lost their balance and fell from the bike. When the former got up to check on his father, Rajkumar, who was at the wheel of the car reversed into Eswaramoorthy and hit him with an iron rod before he ran over him again. Following this, the victim collapsed in a pool of blood and died on the spot while Rajkumar fled the scene.

Passers-by who saw the incident alerted the cops who rushed Krishnamurthy to the nearby government hospital for treatment. The Vellakovil police have registered a case and are on the lookout for the accused Rajkumar.