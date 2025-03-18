Finance firm owner arrested for cheating depositor of Rs 22 lakh in Thanjavur

TIRUCHY: A finance firm owner from Thanjavur was arrested on Monday on charges of cheating a depositor of Rs 22 lakh. It is said that Rajasekar (54), a resident from Orathanadu was running a finance firm in the same locality and was collecting deposits and a civil contractor Rajendran from Narthdevankudi Kadu deposited a fund of Rs 28.75 lakh in the firm and later, he withdrew an amount of Rs 6.75 lakh for personal use.

On August 18, 2024, Rajendran approached Rajasekar and tried to withdraw the remaining Rs 22 lakh but he did not return the money. When Rajendran continued to ask for the money, Rajasekar threatened him and on February 21, Rajendran complained to District Crime Branch police who registered a case and conducted an investigation. On Monday, the police arrested Rajasekar in Karur from where he was hiding and lodged him in the prison.