Finance firm directed to repay illegally deducted money to debtor in Thoothukudi

MADURAI: The Thoothukudi District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has ordered a private finance company to compensate a consumer for illegal deductions, sources said on Saturday.

Muthukumar of Kurangani village in Alwarthirunagari block had taken a loan from the firm and repaid it in full through regular EMIs. However, the company continued to deduct instalments for three additional months even after the loan closure. Despite his repeated requests, the firm failed to refund the amount, prompting him to issue a legal notice and later file a complaint with the Commission.

After inquiry, the Commission found no valid proof to support the company's claim and ruled in Muthukumar's favour. The firm was directed to repay Rs 25,422 that was deducted illegally, and pay Rs 15,000 for mental agony and Rs 10,000 towards legal expenses within six weeks.