Finalise and implement state education policy: Ramadoss urges DMK govt

CHENNAI: With the central BJP government pushing for National Education Policy much to the opposition of the state government, PMK founder S Ramadoss, who is an ally of the BJP, urged the state government to finalise and implement the state education policy.

In a statement, the senior leader said that even though debates are ongoing whether to implement state education policy or national education policy, it is disappointing that the policymakers have yet to ideate an education system that does not strain the students much.

"On every street of the state, school children are forced to carry heavy bags. This is due to the innocence of the parents and the greed of private schools. The private schools are introducing additional subjects to collect higher fees. They are also forcing the students to buy additional textbooks. Due to the greed of the private schools, children are carrying heavy bags," he said.

He expressed that the children, apart from carrying heavy bags, have to climb 3 or 4 floors to reach their classrooms. Such children are affected by back pain and body pain. "Children are carrying bags equivalent to their body weight. This should be ended. All the schools should teach the same textbooks and the same number of subjects," he added.

Opining that the classrooms for 1 to 5 classes should be present on the ground floor, Ramadoss urged the government to mandate vocational and sports education.

"Moral studies should be taught once every week. To make the schooling an enjoyable activity for the students, the Tamil Nadu government should finalise and implement state education policy," he demanded.

In a separate statement, party president Anbumani Ramadoss condemned the Sri Lankan Navy for arresting 37 fishermen from Nagapattinam and Mayiladuthurai. Their 3 mechanised boats have been seized. "The Sri Lanka Navy is arresting the fishermen, who are fishing in traditional fishing grounds. During the present month, as many as 51 fishermen have been arrested," he added.

Terming the actions of the Sri Lankan Navy as a challenge to the sovereignty of India, Anbumani urged the central government to stop such actions. "As the new president is set to take charge in Sri Lanka, India should urge him to put a stop to the Navy's attacks on fishermen," he demanded.