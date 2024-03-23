Final term for primary students under ‘Ennum Ezhuthum’ scheme will have offline exam

CHENNAI: The final exam for primary class students between 1 to 5 will be held in offline mode, under the implementation of Ennum Ezhuthum (literacy and numeracy) scheme that was implemented to fill the learning gap among Tamil Nadu students.

The scheme was implemented by the State government as students, especially those studying in primary classes developed a gap in learning during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The scheme after the successful implementation in primary classes from 1 to 3 were also extended to 4 and 5 in following years.

For the 2023-24 academic year, the first term exams for these primary students were held in online mode and the second term was held in offline mode.

However, noticing the ease of handling and conducting the offline mode exams, the directorate of elementary education has decided to continue the third and final term exams for the students in offline mode.

Speaking to DT NEXT, a two-school teacher working in a government school in central district said, "Offline mode exams bring out more creativity in students. More importantly, teachers, students and parents are able to revisit the mistake learnt and learn from it. However, this is unavailable in online mode."

The teacher further went on to add that once while conducting the exams in online mode, it showed the exams were not taken, despite submitting all the individual tests of all students.

Also, the teachers say that they are unable to revisit the questions online, cutting the scope of learning.

"Offline mode exams are effective and easier for both students and teachers. Hence, this decision must prevail," the teacher added.