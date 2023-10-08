Final settlement of deceased VAO: HC raps TN over delay

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has directed the State government to settle the pension benefits with arrears to the family of a village assistant, who died 36 years ago, within eight weeks. The court has directed the State to amend the law to streamline pension settlement issues.

This can be taken as a model case. The existing law pertaining to the service conditions of government servants may not be sufficient. Therefore, the government may think of making amendments to the existing law and have an effective mechanism, observed a division bench comprising Justice R Suresh Kumar and Justice C Kumarappan. The retirement cum death benefits as well as the pensionary benefits and the family pension of a deceased government employee, whatever be the entitlement accordingly, should be paid within a maximum period of six months, the bench wrote.

The case pertains to the pension issue of TS Perumal, a village assistant at the Tahsildar office in Mambalam – Guindy, who died in 1987 during his service.

Despite request from the wife of the deceased, the pension was not processed for nearly 30 years. During the course of the legal battle, the wife of the deceased officer also died. In 2017, the HC directed the State to provide family pension to the family.

Aggrieved by this order, the State moved the HC to set aside the previous order.

The Court is not able to understand as to why the poor lady was made to run from pillar to post for the past several years, observed the bench. For these 36 long years, a poor widow of a lower-grade government servant, who has rendered service for the government, has been struggling throughout her life to get the lawful benefits, observed the bench. The Court said that this kind of attitude can be explained in one word as inhuman.