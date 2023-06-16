Begin typing your search...

Final order on ED custody of Senthilbalaji at 4 pm today

The ED had filed a petition in the sessions court seeking permission to take Senthilbalaji into 15 days police custody for further investigation.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|16 Jun 2023 7:03 AM GMT
Final order on ED custody of Senthilbalaji at 4 pm today
CHENNAI: The Chennai session court has said that the final order will be given at 4 pm today in the petition filed by Enforcement Directorate seeking 15 day custody for Senthi Balaji.

The ED had filed a petition in the sessions court seeking permission to take Senthilbalaji into 15 days police custody for further investigation. Subsequently, the minister’s counsel filed a petition demanding interim bail from the judicial custody.

