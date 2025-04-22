Final feasibility report on international airport project at Hosur submitted to TN govt

CHENNAI: The Ministry of Civil Aviation has submitted the final feasibility study report to the Tamil Nadu government on Tuesday in connection with the construction of a new airport in Hosur, according to a Maalaimalar report.

Recently, the state government had announced its plans to build an international airport in Hosur which would span across 2,000 acres. The proposed airport is expected to significantly improve business and commerce for Hosur and Bengaluru.

Accordingly, Tidco requested the Tamil Nadu government to identify two potential sites to establish the airport.

Following this, surveys were conducted and two sites, one located in the east and another located in the south of Hosur, were identified.

The Tamil Nadu government had requested approval from the Ministry of Civil Aviation to construct the airport at any one of the two sites that were shortlisted.

Subsequently, the Ministry of Civil Aviation has submitted a final feasibility study report to the government, in which it has confirmed that there are no issues in constructing the airport at either of the two selected locations.