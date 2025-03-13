Final exams for classes 1 to 9 to begin from April 1st week in TN

CHENNAI: Final exams for students of classes 1 to 9 in government, aided and private schools will commence from the first week of April, according to the Directorate of School Education.

For classes 1 to 5, the final exam will be conducted from April 9 to 21, whereas for classes 6 to 9, it will be from April 8 to 24. The exam will take place from 10 am to 12 noon on the scheduled days.

The exam timetable for the academic year 2024-25 was released together by directors of private schools, elementary education and school education on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, final board exams for classes 11 and 12 have begun and class 10 exams are set to begin from March 28. The tentative dates for the result announcement are April 9 for class 12 and April 19 for classes 10 and 11.