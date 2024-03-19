Filing of nomination for LS polls, Vilavancode by-poll commences on Wed

CHENNAI: Filing of nomination for the 39 Lok Sabha polls seats and the by-poll for Vilavancode Assembly constituency in Kanyakumari district would commence on Wednesday.

The last date for filing of nomination is March 27.

Candidates along with five others would be allowed to submit the nomination paper, which would be received between 11 am and 3 pm.

The nomination papers would be taken for scrutiny on March 28, while March 30 would be the last day for the withdrawal of the nomination.

The Vilavancode constituency was notified as vacant after Vijayadharani tendered her resignation from the Congress party primary membership and also resigned as the Congress MLA post.

She resigned from the MLA post before joining the BJP.