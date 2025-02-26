File status report on student safety panel’s functioning: Madras HC tells TN govt

MADURAI: The Madurai bench of Madras High Court on Tuesday directed the State government to submit a status report on whether advisory committees were formed in all schools to safeguard the well-being of students.

Hearing a Public Interest Litigation petition filed by G Shabna of Srirengapuram in Theni, the HC bench had ordered the School Education department to constitute a student Safeguarding Advisory Committee (SAC). The panel was tasked with continuous review, monitoring and recommendation of measures at the institutional level on all aspects of student safety.

However, it was pointed out to the court that SACs in schools were not re-constituted. The students were not able to raise a complaint with the authorities because of this lacuna, the HC was told, although the student community was reportedly targeted with harassment. The litigant sought direction to order the State government to reconstitute SACs in the schools. Unless interim direction is given, there will be great prejudice, the petitioner argued.

After hearing arguments, a division bench comprising Justice J Nisha Banu and Justice S Srimathy directed the State government to submit a status report on whether the SACs were formed in all schools and adjourned the case for four weeks. The SAC must comprise a principal, two teachers, two PTA members, a management representative, a non-teaching staff member and an optional external member. But, the student Safeguarding Advisory Committees formed around 2021-22 have not been reconstituted regularly, the PIL charged. Even in cases where the said committee was formed, it wasn’t functioning, the petitioner argued.

“The School Education Department issues circulars to form various committees. The guidelines are not clear on who should conduct the annual orientation programmes for the teachers on SACs. Most committees are largely dysfunctional, and orientation programmes are not conducted regularly,” the PIL placed on record before the Madurai bench of the Madras HC. There is a lack of implementation of multiple GOs meant to ensure student safety, the litigant argued.