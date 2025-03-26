File status report in Tirunelveli retd SI murder case: Madras HC bench

MADURAI: The Madurai bench of Madras High Court on Wednesday directed the Director General of Police to respond to a plea seeking a CBI probe into the brutal killing of a retired Sub Inspector of Police last week in Tirunelveli.

Zahir Hussain Bijli (60) was hacked to death by an armed gang when he was returning home after offering namaz in the early morning of March 18.

Tirunelveli Town police filed a case under Sections 126 (2), 296(b), 103 (1), 351 (3) and 49 of the BNS Act, 2023. Five persons, including key accused Mohammed Thowfiq alias Krishnamurthy, were arrested in the case.

Mohammed Mydeen of Melapalayam, Tirunelveli, in a public interest litigation petition said Bijli, who served as (Muthuwalli) in the “Muthu Saika Jamath Pallivasal”, waged a legal battle against encroachments by Krishnamurthy, the key accused.

Krishnamurthy and some others forged a document in respect of land to the total extent of 36 cents under the Town Survey No 2591, the prime property situated in Tirunelveli Town, the plea said, adding, the land originally belonged to the Tamil Nadu Wakf Board, and therefore Bijli tried his best to recover the property from the encroachers.

It also pointed out that Bijli posted a video message on his Facebook page alleging that the accused persons issued him a life threat. It also highlighted the inaction of Tirunelveli Town police and alleged the murder plot was executed with the help of the higher police officials.

The general public doesn’t have faith in the law and order situation in Tamil Nadu, and to protect the interest of justice and ensure transparency in the investigation, the petitioner called for a CBI probe.

The allegations suggested the crime is linked to a larger land dispute potentially involving influential persons, and therefore an impartial investigation by a central agency is required.

The petitioner said Bijili’s video message could serve as strong evidence, and highlighted the state police's attempt to tamper with evidence.

After hearing, a division bench comprising Justice J Nisha Banu and Justice S Srimathy directed the DGP to submit a status report of the case and adjourned it for eight weeks.