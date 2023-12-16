File report on docus stolen from AIADMK office: HC to CBCID

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court (MHC) has directed the Criminal Investigation Department wing of Crime Branch (CBCID) to file a status report on the stolen documents from AIADMK headquarters.

CVe Shanmugam, former minister of AIADMK and Rajyasabha Member, moved the HC seeking to transfer the investigation of his complaint to CBI or any other agency as the state police is not taking appropriate action. The case was listed before Justice G Jayachandran.

The counsel for Shanmugam, Mohamed Riyaz, contended that there is no further development in the investigation conducted by CBCID. Additional Public Prosecutor Babu Muthu Meeran appeared for CBCID and submitted that the investigation is underway, cases have been booked against a few including the ousted AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam. More than 116 stolen documents have been recovered and sought time to file a status report.

After hearing the submissions the judge directed CBCID to file a status report and postponed the hearing by 4 weeks.

On July 11 last year, a clash broke out between EPS and OPS factions at the AIADMK headquarters in Royapettah, Chennai. Shanmugam lodged a complaint in Royapettah police station that OPS faction barged into the AIADMK headquarters and stole several documents. He moved HC stating that the police have not acted on his complaint.