Fight polls together, but loot alone after is DMK’s plot: Vijay

Referring to Chief Minister MK Stalin’s recent assertion that a power-sharing arrangement would not suit Tamil Nadu’s political framework, Vijay, while addressing a campaign meeting in Salem, said,“at the recent Vikravandi conference, I dropped a political bomb on the idea of power-sharing. That bomb is now exploding across alliances, and Stalin is scared. For the DMK, alliances are necessary only to win elections, and after that, they operate as a ‘single team’ looting,” he charged.

His remarks come amid some Congress leaders pushing for a share in power in the DMK-led alliance, while others eye a tie-up with the TVK.

Responding to critics who describe him as politically inexperienced and as an ‘A’ team and ‘B’ team, Vijay challenged them to float their own parties. “Those who function from parties founded by others, do you have the courage to start a party as I did and secure even 1% of the vote in the upcoming Assembly elections? Do they have any experience beyond looting people?, he asked.