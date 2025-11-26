Fight for ward-level civic woes: TVK to workers

CHENNAI: Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) has directed all its district units to intensify protests on hyper-local civic issues as part of a renewed push to strengthen its grassroots network and establish itself as a party that consistently takes up public causes.

The directive marks a strategic shift toward decentralised mobilisation, giving district-level functionaries greater autonomy to identify local grievances and act swiftly on them.

Under the new system, district units have been asked to highlight problems affecting daily life, organise protests where required, and submit petitions to officials for immediate intervention. The move comes amid criticism that the movement led by its central leadership lacks a robust organisational structure on the ground.

By empowering district units, TVK aims to build a direct connection with residents and enhance its visibility in neighbourhoods across Tamil Nadu. Over the past week, several district units have already taken up a range of civic and welfare issues.

In Tiruchy, the party raised complaints about a long-standing traffic bottleneck on the Chennai–Madurai national highway and pressed authorities for a solution.