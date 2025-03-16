Fifth consecutive Agri Budget exposes political rhetoric without results: GK Mani

CHENNAI: Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) honorary president and floor leader, GK Mani on Saturday alleged that the Agri Budget 2025-26, prioritises political motives and electoral considerations rather than addressing the core issues faced by farmers in the State.

Speaking to reporters at the Secretariat after the Budget session, Mani pointed out that while several aspects were mentioned in the Budget, including plans for providing electricity connections to 1.51 lakh farmers, these measures seemed more like political statements rather than substantive reforms aimed at improving the sector.

Mani emphasised that this was the fifth consecutive year in which the Agri Budget had been presented, largely due to PMK’s insistence.

However, the lack of new or impactful initiatives, particularly in the area of irrigation, he lamented. Mani also called attention to the ongoing issue of inadequate irrigation infrastructure, specifically the need for the dredging of the Kollidam Canal, which is critical for improving water supply to farmlands, especially during droughts.

The PMK leader also expressed concern over the limited focus on animal husbandry, a vital sub-sector of agriculture. “Milk production, in particular, should be prioritised, especially as private milk producers continue to dominate the market, “ he noted.

Meanwhile, while welcoming the announcement for providing subsidies to set up 1,000 Farmers Welfare Service Centers and encouraging summer ploughing, PMK founder S Ramadoss pointed out that the agriculture Budget does not include new irrigation schemes. “Only Rs 15,230 crore has been allocated for the Agriculture Department, which is only 0.41 per cent of the total state GDP,” he said.