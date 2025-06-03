Field day for Stalin on ex-CM Karunanidhi’s 102nd birth anniversary

CHENNAI: Chief Minister and DMK president MK Stalin on Tuesday paid rich tributes to the former Chief Minister and DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi and took part in various events organised on account of the latter’s 102nd birth anniversary.

Earlier in the day, Stalin paid floral tributes to the portrait of Karunanidhi at the former DMK president’s Gopalapuram residence, followed by the memorial on Marina, Omandurar Estate and the headquarters of the party, Anna Arivalayam and party organ Murasoli. Accompanied by his party treasurer, TR Baalu, and ministers, Stalin also distributed welfare materials to the staff involved in the upkeep of Karunanidhi’s memorial on Marina on the 102nd birthday, which is celebrated as Semmozhi Day.

The Chief Minister also visited a photo exhibition based on the late CM’s life, history of the Tamil language and archaeological excavations profiling the rich history of Tamil, which were organised as a part of the Seemozhi Day celebrations at Kalaivanar Arangam by the state Information and Publicity Department. Stalin also watched a documentary titled “Kalaignar yellorukkum yellamumai” (Kalaignar was everything for everyone), produced by the executive vice chairman of the state planning commission, J Jeyaranjan in association with a media house.

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K Selvaperunthagai, VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan, CPI state secretary Mutharasan, IUML, and MMK leaders also watched the documents chronicling Karunanidhi’s contributions in shaping modern Tamil Nadu, mainly upholding social justice in the state. The Chief Minister also distributed the Kalaignar Semmozhi award 2025, comprising a cheque for Rs 10 lakh, to writer Thayammal Aravanan. The Chief Minister also released the book Sanga Ilakkiyam Solvom, authored by Subramaniam, and a few other books on behalf of the Central Institute of Classical Tamil. He also distributed prizes to school and college students who took part in the events held on account of Semmozhi Day.

Stalin also released a magazine brought out by the State DIPR, highlighting the four-year achievements of the incumbent. Later in the day, DMK deputy general secretary Kanimozhi also paid tributes at M Karunanidhi’s memorial on Marina.