Fewer caste conflicts recorded in Thanjavur: State SC/ST panel chief

TIRUCHY: Despite fewer cases of atrocities against SC/ST recorded in Thanjavur district compared to the other district, the District Collector and the SP are advised to concentrate on Orathanadu block where the atrocities are still prevalent, said the Tamil Nadu SC/ST Commission Chairperson and retired judge S Tamilvanan, on Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters in Thanjavur after a field visit and the subsequent review meeting on the SC/ST Welfare, the chairperson said, when compared to the other districts, Thanjavur district has fewer cases of atrocities against the SC/ST. The field study has confirmed that the officials are initiating actions promptly, he said.

“However, the field studies reveal that the cases are prevalent in Orathanadu block in the district, and thus, the District Collector and the SP are advised to concentrate on the above-said area and curb the menace,” he said.

Charging that several cases were not brought to the attention of the officials, the Chairperson said that only when such occurrences are communicated to the officials, proper action can be initiated.

“At the same time, several cases in many districts were closed due to factual errors, but in Thanjavur no such charges have been identified,” he said.

He also said that the SC/ST commission would recommend prioritising employment opportunities and housing patta for the inter caste couple.

Earlier, Tamilvanan, during the review meeting said, several cases are closed beyond the police intervention. “In some places, the complainants are threatened by the accused. Therefore, these cases should be closely monitored and they should be registered and carried forward till the conviction,” said Tamilvanan.

In addition, he pointed out that the cleanliness workers should be provided with gloves and masks, and the officials should monitor this. “Non-provision of essential cleaning equipment amounts to a human rights violation. Similarly, the practice of wearing colour threads on the wrists and the double tumbler system are also human rights violations and to be considered as atrocities against the SC/STs,” he said.

Later, he distributed welfare assistance worth Rs 3.52 crore to the beneficiaries during the meeting. District Collector B Priyanka Pankajam, SP R Rajaram and others were present.