Few more special trains announced for Pongal, check details here

CHENNAI: South Western Railway has notified a few more special trains to accommodate the extra passengers during Pongal festival.

1. Train No 06569 SMVT Bengaluru – Tuticorin Express Special will leave SMVT Bengaluru at 10 pm on January 10 (Friday) and reach Tuticorin at 11 am, the next day (1 Service).

2. Train No 06570 Tuticorin – Mysuru Express Special will leave Tuticorin at 1 pm on January 11 (Saturday) and reach Mysuru at 6.30 am, the next day.

3. Train No 07319 KSR Bengaluru – Dr MGR Chennai Central Special will leave KSR Bengaluru at 8.05 am on January 10 (Friday) and reach Dr MGR Chennai Central at 2.40 pm, the same day (1 Service).

4. In the return direction, Train No 07320 Dr MGR Chennai Central – KSR Bengaluru Special will leave Dr MGR Chennai Central at 3.40 pm on January 10 (Friday) and reach KSR Bengaluru at 10.50 pm, the same day (1 Service), a release issued by Southern Railway (SR) said.

Advance reservation for the above special trains is open.